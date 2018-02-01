Pence to campaign for Heller in April

Vice President Mike Pence will make another trip to Nevada in April to campaign on behalf of Senator Dean Heller, Politico reported on Thursday.

In an article summarizing an interview with Pence, Politico reported Pence will be touring throughout the country campaigning for Republican candidates beginning this month and will visit Nevada on behalf of Heller in April.

Last month Pence made an appearance with Heller in Las Vegas. Heller is seeking reelection this year and is facing a primary challenge from Danny Tarkanian.