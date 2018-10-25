Vice President Pence to rally in Carson City with Heller, Laxalt Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Carson City on Saturday to rally voters for Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

The rally with Pence in Carson City will follow the Nevada Day parade. The rally is set for 2-3 p.m. at the Jet Ranch Hangar No. 1, 2600 E College Pkwy.

The rally comes halfway through a two-week early voting period where more than half of all voters are expected to cast ballots.

Heller is in a tight re-election battle against Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen and is the only GOP senator seeking re-election in a state Democrat Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.

Laxalt is in a tight race for governor against Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carson-city-gotv-rally-with-vice-president-mike-pence-tickets-51651267331