 Pilot accused of flying while drunk in Nevada crash | NevadaAppeal.com

Pilot accused of flying while drunk in Nevada crash

Government | July 18, 2019

The Associated Press
This undated Mesquite Detention Center booking photo shows Ryan Raymond Dashiell, 41, of Spokane, Washington. Police in Mesquite, Nevada, say Dashiell escaped serious injury in the crash of a twin-engine Cessna 550 aircraft about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mesquite Municipal Airport. Police say Dashiell was arrested on suspicion of flying while drunk. (Mesquite Police Department via AP)
AP | Mesquite Police Department

MESQUITE — Authorities say a Washington state man was arrested on suspicion of operating an aircraft while under the influence of alcohol after his plane crashed while landing at an airport in Southern Nevada and then caught fire.

The Mesquite Police Department said 41-year-old Ryan Dashiell of Spokane was the only person on board the twin-engine jet when it crashed Wednesday night at the Mesquite Municipal Airport.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Dashiell who could comment on the misdemeanor allegation against him.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the plane was traveling from Pasco, Washington, to Henderson, Nevada.

Cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Government
See more