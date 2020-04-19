Protesters call for Nevada governor to lift restrictions; 3,728 cases statewide, 155 deaths

Hundreds of people protested at the State Capitol in Carson City, Nevada, on Saturday demanding that Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak reopen the state’s economy and lift a stay-at-home order that he imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak..

News media video showed protesters parading on a sidewalk carrying U.S. flags and signs displaying messages such as “Open Nevada“ and “Stop the Tyranny.“ Meanwhile, others in cars honked the vehicle’s horns.

In other coronavirus developments in Nevada:

— The Clark County School District has announced graduation will be postponed for the class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The southern Nevada school district made the announcement Friday in a district-wide email sent to families stating that each school will develop its own celebration plans following federal and state health guidelines and restrictions.

“Specific information on graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020 will be shared with school communities when the school plans are finalized,” the statement said.

— The state Department of Health and Human Services said Nevada now has 3,728 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. The death total remains at 155.

Statewide at least 27,870 people have tested negative for the virus and 38,668 tests have been conducted.

Health officials say 1,696 people have recovered from the coronavirus — just over 57% of all cases in Clark County, which is the state’s most populous and includes the Las Vegas metro area.

Clark County has a majority of the coronavirus cases and deaths.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Although Nevada and Clark County might be near a peak in COVID-19 cases, health authorities warn that it doesn’t mean the worst is over.

“In looking at our data, it doesn’t appear that we’ve reached our peak,” said Mike Johnson, director of the Southern Nevada Health District’s Community Health Division.

“Even if we see a leveling off of cases, we don’t want people to think they’re home free now,” added Dr. Vit Kraushaar, medical investigator for the district, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.