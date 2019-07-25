Questions about Nevada caucuses? Call the parties, election official says

Wayne Thorley, elections deputy to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, says people with questions about the Democratic and Republican caucuses should call those parties for information, not the Secretary of State’s office.

He said the caucuses are administered completely by the two major parties and that his office has nothing to do with them and no control over them.

He also said the Democratic Party decision to allow caucus voting by phone applies only to that party’s presidential caucus and not to the Nevada 2020 primary or general elections.

The Democratic Party can be reached at 702-737-8683 or http://www.nvdems.com.

The Republican Party can be reached at 702-586-2000 or http://www.nevadagop.org.