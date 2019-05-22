Regional Best Warrior competition being held

Spc. Tyler Davis of Las Vegas was named the Nevada Army Guard

More than a dozen of the top National Guard Soldiers from across the West have converged in Hawthorne to determine the Best Warrior in Region 7 and advance to the Army Guard’s national Best Warrior competition this summer.

The competition began on Tuesday and runs through Thursday with the award ceremony to be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Office of the Adjutant General in Carson City.

The overall Army Guard champion will earn one of just 22 spots in the All-Army 2019 Best Warrior Competition that will determine the Army’s Non-commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year. The Best Warrior Competition is best described as a decathlon-type military event that includes physical fitness challenges, Soldier skills testing, written exams and board interviews.

Region 7 includes Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Hawaii, Utah, Colorado, California, and the territory of Guam. Each state and territory will have one entrant in the NCO and Soldier divisions with the exception of New Mexico, which has a lone athlete in the NCO category.

Nevada’s entrants in the NCO and Soldier divisions, Sgt. Conor Czyzniejewski and Spc. Tyler Davis respectively, will both look to gain a home-state advantage in Hawthorne’s high-desert environment. Hawthorne, elevation 4,300 feet, also served as the site for the Nevada Guard’s state Best Warrior contest in March.

Tuesday, competitors took the U.S. Army Physical Fitness Test, be tested on their M-4 and M-9 marksmanship skills, conduct grenade qualifications and perform myriad military tasks and battle drills.

Today, competitors will conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test and complete a day and night land navigation course.

During the final day on Thursday, the soldiers will conduct a 12-mile ruck march and complete written tests, essays and oral boards. The winners of the competition will be announced that night at the Nevada Guard’s Officer of the Adjutant General in Carson City.

Most of the events will take place on the U.S. Army’s Hawthorne Army Depot’s training lands and ranges. It’s the world’s largest ammunition storage depot, covering more than 147,000 acres of land. Hawthorne, population 3,200, is about 120 miles southeast of Reno.