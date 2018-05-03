Reno ‘pill mill’ doctor hit with $32,000 penalty

RENO – Former Dr. Robert G. Rand, serving a 10-year prison term for illegally supplying narcotics to a drug mill in Reno, has been hit with another penalty.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners and Rand have signed a compromise order he pay the agency $32,041 to cover the cost of its investigation and legal work.

Rand didn't renew his license to practice medicine in June 2017. But the board said it still had jurisdiction over the physician. And in addition to the penalty, it issued a public remand last month.

Rand was convicted in federal court of illegally prescribing such drugs as Oxycodone and Fentanyl to a ring in Reno during a four-year period.

He was also accused of illegally prescribing Oxycodone to a patient who died.

The settlement was signed by both the board and Rand.