Republican candidates state their case in Carson City

The Carson City Republican Women's Club heard from several GOP candidates at its luncheon Tuesday including gubernatorial candidates Attorney General Adam Laxalt and businessman Jared Fisher as well as Carson City State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer

In a a brief speech Laxalt said his grandfather Paul, the former U.S. senator and Nevada governor, and his best friend Ronald Reagan, "fought for what I call western conservatism."

He said he wants to carry that tradition forward in Nevada, pushing for smaller government, better education and a safer Nevada for all.

He told the crowd of 70 at Casino Fandango as Attorney General, he has fought to stop human trafficking, against sanctuary cities and created a "federalism unit" to fight back against federal overreach.

Fisher said he brings solid business perspective to the office of governor.

"My political experience is I haven't been in politics," he said.

Recommended Stories For You

But he added he has extensive experience through his travel and tourism business with federal and state contracts. He said he has a thorough understanding of how those things work in government.

"I know how to get things done," he said.

He said, for example, the state wastes huge amounts of money building schools when the private sector can build them for a third of the cost, freeing up millions that can be put back into the classroom.

He also called for school choice including vouchers and educational savings accounts saying, "the money should follow the child."

Kieckhefer, seeking his third term representing Carson City and south Washoe County, touted successes in changing the prevailing wage law and the state pension system he said are saving millions. He said changes to collective bargaining have taken some of the power from organized labor. And he promised to continue fighting to prevent state workers from getting collective bargaining rights which he said would increase costs by 30 percent or more.

Eugene Hoover urged the group to support his candidacy for lieutenant governor saying he opposes and would try to repeal the commerce tax while his primary opponent, Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, voted for it.

Craig Mueller said he has the extensive legal experience to be a strong attorney general having practiced both as a prosecutor in Clark County, a defense lawyer, personal injury lawyer and in administrative law.

"I have had 150 jury trials, more than the last five attorneys general combined," he said.

Club leaders advised attendees before the luncheon speeches began they don't endorse any Republican candidate against any other.