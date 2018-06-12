Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt advances to face Steve Sisolak in November’s race for governor

Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt has defeated more than half a dozen opponents to become the GOP nominee for Nevada governor.

The 39-year-old faced state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and six other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's election.

Laxalt is a former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy who has served as the state's chief prosecutor since 2015. He's the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt and son of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico.

He supported Donald Trump for president in 2016.

He's backed in his bid for governor by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson and Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group funded by the wealthy Koch brothers.

Moderate Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval is leaving the office because he is term-limited.

•••

Steve Sisolak, a Nevada politician backed by former Sen. Harry Reid, has won a contentious Democratic primary for Nevada governor.

Sisolak, chairman of the Clark County Commission, bested his commission colleague Christina Giunchigliani and four other candidates on Tuesday.

Sisolak outraised and outspent Giunchigliani in the race and earned backing from former Nevada Democratic Sen. Harry Reid.