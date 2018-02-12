Robin Titus officially announces run for re-election

SMITH VALLEY — Assemblywoman Robin Titus made it official when she announced on Monday she will be running for re-election in Nevada's 38th Assembly District. Titus said last week she was planning to run for re-election.

Titus was first elected in 2014 and has served two terms representing the district, which covers most of Lyon and all of Churchill County.

In 2015, Titus served as Chair of the Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Mining Committee. During the 2017 Legislative Session, she served on the Health and Human Services; Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Mining; and Ways and Means Committees.

Titus graduated from Smith Valley High School. She majored in chemical engineering before deciding to go into medicine and receiving her Bachelor of Science in Health Science from the University of Nevada, Reno. She received her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in 1981. Her life as a doctor returned her to Lyon County where she has served as a family practice doctor, Lyon County Health Officer, and on the State Board of Medical Examiners.

Titus earned the distinction of "Taxpayer's Best Friend" from the Nevada Policy Research Institute for receiving the highest score in both the 2015 and 2017 Legislative Sessions.

"I always try to do what I believe is right for my community and state," Titus said. "If elected again in 2018, I will continue to be a conservative voice for the citizens of Assembly District 38."

Titus said she will receive the endorsement of the Assembly Republican Caucus.