Rosen announces 2 grants to improve Nevada healthcare

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nv., has announced two grants aimed at improving healthcare in Nevada.

She said Health and Human Services has awarded $3,7 million to Health Insight. The purpose of the grant, she said, is to improve care for people living in long-term care facilities by reducing avoidable hospitalizations. She said preventative measures are key to preventing hospitalizations and reducing exorbitant healthcare costs.

The other grant is $164,137 form the Agriculture Department to upgrade distance learning and telemedicine for patients in Clark, Elko, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties. She said telemedicine is one of the best ways to improve health care for rural Nevadans. The grant, she said, will help people in those rural towns get critical services such as opioid dependency treatment.