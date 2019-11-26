Rural health education grants awarded to Nevada

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Nevada more than $717,000 for rural medicine and education projects.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nv., said the grants include funding for telemedicine, remote pharmacy, distance learning projects and video equipment.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of telemedicine to ensure rural Nevadans have access to life-saving, quality services,” they said in a joint statement.

Nevada Health Centers will receive $489,070 to implement a telemedicine project that delivers primary care including remote pharmacy services in rural areas. Interactive video equipment will be installed in 14 communities in Clark, Elko, Lander, Nye, Storey and Carson City. That will provide access to some 63,000 rural residents including 4,000 children.

In addition, $228,300 will help the Renown Health Foundation expand its existing high-definition telehealth plan. Video equipment will be installed in 21 communities in Nevada and California.