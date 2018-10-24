School board VP at Dems meeting

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch, Carson City School District Board of Trustees Vice President, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 29, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table Pizza, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. All are welcome.

A 1983 graduate of Carson High School, Wilke-McCulloch has represented District 3 on the board twice, first from 1998 to 2002 and again since 2009. She also serves as president of the Nevada Association of School Boards, and in that capacity represents Nevada at the National School Boards Association. She also represents Region II at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, the governing body of athletic programs for Nevada high schools.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help defer expenses at Carson's Democratic HQ while affording the community an opportunity to engage with candidates, office holders, subject matter experts and public policy advocates in an unstructured and informal atmosphere. Donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required.

What's for lunch? Round Table offers an all-you-can-eat buffet with four types of pizza and full salad bar for $7.49. Also available at least through the end of 2018 is a 10-inch, six-slice pizza with the toppings of your choice for $5.

For further information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.