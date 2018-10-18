Barbara Cegavske

Party: Republican

Occupation: Nevada Secretary of State

Age: 67

Contact: barbara@barbaracegavske.com; http://www.barbaracegavske.com

Record of service: Current Secretary of State for Nevada; State Senate representing district 8 for 12 years; State Assembly representing district 5 for 6 years

Education: Graduated Mayo High School, Rochester, Minnesota; Community College Courses at USN, Las Vegas, Nevada.

A brief statement about your platform: During a second term as Secretary of State, I would like to expand services and complete the many projects initiated during my first term.

Business – Continue working with legislators to improve statutes and regulations relating to business filings. Complete development and implementation of the e-SoS replacement project which will replace and modernize the office's system for processing of all business filings, searches and notary public registrations.

Elections – Administer a successful 2020 Primary & General Election. Continue to promote voter participation. Enhance voting process and ballot access for military and overseas voters. Continue to work with clerks and registrars of voters in all 17 counties.

Civics Education – Continue outreach to school and local organizations emphasizing the importance of Civics Education.

Securities – Continue the mission of protecting Nevadans from securities fraud by licensing investment professionals, registering securities offerings, and enforcing the state's securities laws.

Notaries – Modernize the Notary registration system by completing the e-SoS replacement project.

Document Preparation Services – Strengthen the existing processes and statutes. Evaluate staffing and resource needs.

Nevada Lockbox – Will actively promote the Nevada Lockbox, including the Living Will Lockbox for advanced directives and the Guardianship Lockbox.

What is one issue affecting the lives of Northern Nevadans that you would work to fix?

It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Nevada Secretary of State since 2015. I am very proud of what my staff and I have accomplished. With their help, I was able to realize many of the goals I set forth for my first term.

The office of the Secretary of State is a non-legislative office. Accordingly, the impact I may have on legislation relating to certain issues and communities is minimal.

My legislative record, as well as my record as Secretary of State reflects my commitment to improving the lives and conditions for all Nevadans.

Honor, respect and integrity have been the tenets of my legislative career, and during my current tenure as Secretary of State. I believe these values have served the citizens of the State of Nevada well. It will be the same honor, respect and integrity I will bring to the office as I run for a second term.

I have honored my pledge to the voters of Nevada, and re-affirm that same pledge and commitment –

"As one who strongly believes in strict adherence to the rule of law and with the utmost respect for both State and Federal Constitutions, I will continue to bring the same degree of principled conduct which has been a tenet of my career and has been exemplified during my tenure as Secretary of State."

Nelson Araujo, Democratic party candidate didn't respond to the Nevada Appeal's election guide request.