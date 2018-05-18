Sen. Elizabeth Warren to address Nevada Democrats in Reno

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will be the keynote speaker at the Nevada State Democratic Convention in June.

The convention is scheduled for June 23-24 in Reno.

"Sen. Warren has always been a fighter for working families and a fierce advocate for economic equality for all," said state party chairman William McCurdy II. "She understands that Nevada is crucial for Democrats' success in the 2018 midterms."

Warren has represented Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013. She's regarded as an expert on bankruptcy and widely credited for creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that was created to hold financial institutions accountable.

She has supported policies to help small businesses and ensure large corporations pay a fair share of taxes.

She has been repeatedly mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.