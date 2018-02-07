Sen. Masto’s staff coming to Carson City

Representatives of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will visit Carson City on Feb. 20 to meet with constituents.

A staffer will be at the Carson Senior Center on Beverly Drive from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help residents with questions about federal resources available to them.

More information on the available services her office can help with is available at http://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov.