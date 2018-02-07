 Sen. Masto’s staff coming to Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Sen. Masto’s staff coming to Carson City

Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau
AP | FR170079 AP

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington after being elected to the U.S. Senate. Cortez Masto was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, becoming Nevada's first female in the upper chamber of Congress and the nation's first Latina senator. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Representatives of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will visit Carson City on Feb. 20 to meet with constituents.

A staffer will be at the Carson Senior Center on Beverly Drive from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help residents with questions about federal resources available to them.

More information on the available services her office can help with is available at http://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov.