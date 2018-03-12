Sisolak files for governor on Monday
March 12, 2018
Secretary of State filings
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
U.S. Senate:
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
Tom Heck, R
Dean Heller, R (I)
Barry Michaels, Independent
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Clint Koble, D
*Ian Luetkehans
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
*Asheesh Dewan, D
Jared Fisher, R
Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
*Steve Sisolak, D
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
*Eugene Hoover, R
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
*Thomas Kennedy, Independent
Senate District 16:
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
*Chris J. Johnson, R
Assembly District 36:
Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Assembly District 38:
Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rolatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
One of the two Democratic front-runners in the race to replace Brian Sandoval as governor officially filed on Monday.
Steve Sisolak is the current chairman of the Clark County Commission and a former member of the state Board of Regents.
That leaves two announced gubernatorial candidates un-filed at this point — Democrat Chris Giunchigliani, also a Clark Commissioner, and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican.
Giunchigliani announced she would file on Tuesday.
At the local level, despite the fact four of seven seats are up for election on the Carson City School District Board, only one person has filed thus far.
Donald Carine has filed for re-election to the District 6 seat.
Recommended Stories For You
But the seats in districts 1, 3 and 4 are also open this campaign season.
Ron Scwirczek has said he will not seek re-election in District 1, leaving that seat open.
District 3 is held by Stacie Wilke-McCulloch and District 4 by Ryan Green.
Secretary of State filings
Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years
New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *
(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent
U.S. Senate:
Sherry Brooks, R
Danny Burleigh, D
Tim Hagan, L
Tom Heck, R
Dean Heller, R (I)
Barry Michaels, Independent
Jacky Rosen, D
Jesse Sbaih, D
Congress District 2:
Vance Alm, D
Mark Amodei, R (I)
Sharron Angle, R
Clint Koble, D
*Ian Luetkehans
Rick Shepherd, D
Congress District 4:
John Anzalone, D
David Gibbs, R
Cresent Hardy, R
Greg Luckner, L
Dean McGonigle, Independent
Amy Vilela, D
Governor:
Russell Best, IAP
William “Bill” Boyd, R
*Asheesh Dewan, D
Jared Fisher, R
Jared Lord, L
Stan Lusak, R
Dan Schwartz, R
*Steve Sisolak, D
Henry Thorns, D
Lt. Governor:
*Eugene Hoover, R
Kate Marshall, D
Gary Anthony Meyers, R
Secretary of State:
Nelson Araujo, D
Barbara Cegavske, R (I)
Treasurer:
Bob Beers, R
Bill Hoge, IAP
Andrew Martin, D
Derek Uehara, R
Controller:
Catherine Byrne, D
Ron Knecht, R (I)
Attorney General:
Wes Duncan, R
Aaron Ford, D
Craig Mueller, R
State Senate District 14:
Ira Hansen, R
*Thomas Kennedy, Independent
Senate District 16:
Ben Kieckhefer, R (I)
State Senate District 17:
James Settelmeyer, R (I)
Assembly District 32:
Patty Povilaitis, D
Alexis Hansen, R
Assembly District 33:
John Ellison, R (I)
*Chris J. Johnson, R
Assembly District 36:
Joseph Bradley, R
Dennis Hof, R
James Oscarson, R (I)
Assembly District 38:
Robin Titus, R (I)
Assembly District 39:
Patricia Ackerman, D
Jim Wheeler, R (I)
Assembly District 40:
Al Kramer, R (I)
Autumn Zemke, D
Board of Regents District 9:
Carol Del Carlo, R (I)
Carson City offices
All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.
School Trustee District 6:
Donald Carine
Assessor:
David Dawley (I)
Clerk/Recorder:
Aubrey Rolatt
District Attorney:
Jason Woodbury (I)
Sheriff:
Ken Furlong (I)
Lorne Houle
Treasurer:
Gayle Robertson (I)
Board of Supervisors Ward 1:
Stacey Giomi
John Wood
Board of Supervisors Ward 3:
Lori Bagwell (I)
Trending In: Government
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Prep Roundup: Carson High baseball splits
- Senator Square: Ben Nelson is 2018 Mr. Carson High
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest