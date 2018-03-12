Sisolak files for governor on Monday

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent

New daily filings are bolded and marked with an asterisk *

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four-year terms. Congressional terms are two years, U.S. Senate terms are six years

One of the two Democratic front-runners in the race to replace Brian Sandoval as governor officially filed on Monday.

Steve Sisolak is the current chairman of the Clark County Commission and a former member of the state Board of Regents.

That leaves two announced gubernatorial candidates un-filed at this point — Democrat Chris Giunchigliani, also a Clark Commissioner, and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican.

Giunchigliani announced she would file on Tuesday.

At the local level, despite the fact four of seven seats are up for election on the Carson City School District Board, only one person has filed thus far.

Donald Carine has filed for re-election to the District 6 seat.

But the seats in districts 1, 3 and 4 are also open this campaign season.

Ron Scwirczek has said he will not seek re-election in District 1, leaving that seat open.

District 3 is held by Stacie Wilke-McCulloch and District 4 by Ryan Green.