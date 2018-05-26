Sisolak has cash, Giunchigliani has contributors in race for Democratic gubernatorial nod

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak has the cash but fellow Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani has the numbers as they compete for the Democratic nomination for governor in June's primary election.

Campaign reports filed this week show Sisolak has collected $1.8 million in contribution from January to mid-May while Chris "G" has received $810,669.

But Giunchigliani has more than 2,000 companies, political action committees and individuals contributing while Sisolak has an estimated 800 donors.

And during this four and one-half month period, both have spent more than they have collected. The contribution and expense reports filed this week with the Secretary of State's office show Sisolak shelled out $5.2 million and Giunchigliani spent $1 million. Both candidates had collected campaign contributions before this period that could offset some of the deficits.

Democratic candidates Henry Thorns reported contributions of $4,149 and expenses of $2,555. Asheesh Dewan didn't report any contributions but expenses of $8,394. Campaign reports for John Bonaventura and David Jones couldn't be found on the website.

The campaign report of Giunchigliani shows a large number of $5 and $10 contributions. Some of her major donors included the Education Support Employees Association which gave $10,000 and the Nevada State Education Associate Together in Politics at $8,000. She's a former special education school teacher.

She received $10,000 each from the Nevada Services Employee Union in Las Vegas, People's PAC in Reno; Deckow LV Holding LLC in Las Vegas, the Tahoe Italian Kitchen in Las Vegas and One Stop Ticket and Tour Shop in Las Vegas.

The Martin DHS Development LLC and Project Mustang Developer, both at the same address in Culver City, Calif., each contributed $10,000. Emily's List in Washington D.C. and Nevada Pure in Las Vegas both gave $5,000. NV Energy donated $8,500. Lee's Discount Liquor in Henderson chipped in $7,500.

Libby Weatherby of Los Angeles contributed $10,000 as did Lioco, also located in Los Angeles.

The campaign report of Sisolak showed he got major support from Clark County casinos. Donations of $10,000 came each from such clubs as Station Casinos, South Point Hotel and Casino, Texas Station, Fiesta Casino, Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, the Palms, and Sunset. Other gambling clubs contributed smaller amounts but they were in the thousand-dollar range.

There were $10,000 contributions each from Yvette and Ellis Landau of Las Vegas; KRE 8 Media LLC; Seashore Holdings Inc; Double E. Family LLC and Sahara Merchants LLC, all of Las Vegas donated $10,000.

There were those who were playing both sides. The Peppermill Casino in Reno and Las Vegas attorney Mark James donated both to Sisolak and to Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Both candidates spent heavily on advertising, polling and consulting. Giunchigliani paid $510,000 to Buying Time LLC of Washington D.C.

Sisolak paid $300,000 to AMHC Communications of San Francisco and $265,000 to GMMB Inc of Washington for advertising services.