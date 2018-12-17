Sisolak: Kat Miller will remain Veterans Services director

As his first permanent staff assignment, Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak has announced he's retaining Kat Miller as Veterans Services director.

Miller is a retired Army colonel who served 34 years in the military rising from an enlisted soldier. She was named to the Veterans Services post in 2013 by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

"Director Miller's stellar record of service to our country in the armed forces has been matched by her dedication and hard work to keep Nevada's veteran community strong," said Sisolak.

He said Nevada's quarter-million veterans will be well served by her continued service.

Sisolak is expected to announce more members of his cabinet and permanent staff in the near future.