Sisolak names DMV, Taxation directors

Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak has named two veteran state administrators to cabinet positions in charge of DMV and Department of Taxation.

Julie Butler, head of Records, communications and compliance in the Department of Public Safety, will take over the Department of Motor Vehicles from Terri Albertson.

Butler has been in state service 24 years including positions in the budget office, state purchasing, Office of Traffic Safety and Department of Corrections.

Melanie Young will become director of the Department of Taxation, replacing Bill Anderson.

Young has been with Taxation since February managing operations, maintenance, tax distribution, budget and accounting services. In her 20 years with the state, she has also worked in the budget office and as a management analyst with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sisolak previously announced the appointment of Susan Brown to head the budget and finance office. She was the deputy director in that office.