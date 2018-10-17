Sisolak outraises Laxalt in reporting period

Democrat Steve Sisolak outraised Republican Adam Laxalt by more than $1 million between June and October.

Sisolak filed a report with the Secretary of State's office showing total collections for this period of $4.19 million compared to $2.93 million for Laxalt.

Both men listed all contributions in their reporting period including contributions as low as $3. The maximum allowed is $10,000.

Both also had significant contributions from most of the major gaming and resort corporations and both had contributions from out of state.

Sisolak pretty much dominated the contributions from unions around the state.

Sisolak has now raised a total of $5.96 million in his run for governor, more than the $5.2 million Laxalt reported to the Secretary of State thus far. Laxalt's campaign staff, however, says he has actually raised $9.4 million overall.

But Sisolak has also spent more, a total of $10.4 million so far. Laxalt's staff says he has spent $7.38 million.

Sisolak says 78 percent of his donations came from Nevada businesses and individuals. Laxalt's says almost 90 percent of his donations are from Nevada.