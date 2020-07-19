Sisolak says second special session on hold for now

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying the plan to call a second special legislative session is, for now, on hold.

He pointed out that Nevada’s COVID-19 cases have been increasing dramatically along with hospitalizations. That forced him to again shut down some businesses that had been allowed to open with restrictions — including bars.

“While it was my previous intention to call an immediate subsequent special session to discuss extraordinary policy issues that I believe cannot and should not wait until the regularly scheduled 2021 legislative session, I have serious reservations about having our lawmakers convene again for a similar — or longer — period of time in the midst of this spike in our state,” he said.

He said it is still his goal to issue a proclamation for a second special session, but, he said that won’t happen immediately.

“I will only do so when I am confident the Legislature, in coordination with my office, has fully reviewed all policy items and is ready to conduct a thorough, organized and efficient second special session,” he said. “This is the responsible decision to make in order to protect the time needed to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.”

Sisolak said when it comes, that second session will address, “criminal and social justice policy reform.”

He said it will also ensure Nevadans can exercise their right to vote in a way that doesn’t expose them to increased risk of infection. It will help stabilize businesses so they don’t suffer continued economic hits and set safety standards for workers as well as removing statutory barriers impeding the state’s unemployment insurance program.

Until then, he said his administration’s top priorities remain, including the need to manage the public health crisis and protect the health of Nevadans.

“Our state is in a dangerous situation and it is necessary for my administration to dedicate all of our time and energy toward mitigating the spread and addressing the increases we are currently facing,” he said.