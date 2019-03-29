State organizes career fair for April 5

The state is holding a career fair next week to feature employment opportunities in state service.

While organized by the Nevada Veterans Coordinator, the fair is open to military and members of the public as well as veterans.

About two dozen agencies will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in state government.

The first hour of the event is open to military personnel, veterans and guardsmen and their spouses.

The remaining three hours are open to the public as well.

The fair will begin at 10 a.m. at Harrah's Convention Center on Center Street in Reno.