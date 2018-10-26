Supes could choose waste management provider

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday could choose Carson City's next waste management provider.

The board will be voting whether to select Waste Management of Nevada as providing the best value for collection services.

Public Works issued a request for proposal in June, received five proposals, and an evaluation committee chose Waste Management of Nevada.

The other four respondents were C&S Waste Solutions, Eagle Valley Environmental, Olcese Waste Services, and Recology.

The new service is scheduled to start July 1, 2019 and include single-stream recycling, optional animal-proof containers, and a local customer service office.

The new service will mark the start of mandatory pickup in Carson City with an exemption for residents that provide proof of landfill use.

The board will also vote on several items that would let the city take some sales tax money earmarked for servicing the bond debt for reconstruction of the Virginia & Truckee Railroad and use it on road projects.

The sales tax allotment has exceeded what's needed to service the debt. The plan the supervisors will be voting allows the city to use $754,000 of the ending fund balance of $1.3 million for Roop Street rehabilitation and East Clearview Drive preservation, and to continue to allocate $350,000 annually to street work.

The board will convene as the Board of Health and hear the results of the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response survey taken in September, and the drive-thru flu point of dispensing exercise conducted in earlier this month.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.