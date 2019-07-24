Tahoe project wins $2.2 million transportation grant

The federal Department of Transportation has awarded the Tahoe Transportation District $2,215,000 for Nevada’s Low or No Emission Program.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, applauded the decision saying it will help purchase low emission transit vehicles and support development of clean energy infrastructure in the Tahoe Basin.

The funding helps state and local authorities buy zero or low emission buses and to build support facilities including recharging and maintenance facilities.