Bill would ban bump stocks, allow to ‘red flag’

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted to support passage of AB291, banning bump stocks and any other devices that essentially convert a semi-automatic firearm into a machine gun.

The vote came after the committee added what’s known as “red flag” language allowing temporary confiscation of weapons from someone who poses an extreme risk to themselves or others.

AB291 already includes a state ban on bump stocks and other devices that essentially convert a semi-automatic weapon to a machine gun. The amendment added language now adopted by 15 other states and the District of Columbia allowing family members and others including law enforcement to get a civil court order removing weapons from a person’s possession or control based on “credible evidence” that person is a risk to commit a violent act.

That person would have a hearing within seven days to decide whether he or she is enough of a danger that they shouldn’t have firearms.

If the court ruled them potentially dangerous, they could lose possession of their firearms for up to a year.

Dan Reid of the National Rifle Association, joined by at least two members of the committee, charged that would be an unconstitutional law.

“It removes your constitutional rights not because of criminal convictions but based on a third party’s accusations,” he said.

Republican Sens. Keith Pickard of Las Vegas and Ira Hansen of Sparks raised similar objections. Pickard said the bill says among high risk behaviors is the recent purchase of a gun or violation of a restraining order.

He and Hansen questioned exactly who would be able to ask for confiscation of a person’s weapons and based on what circumstances.

But supporters led by sponsor Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, said some violent crimes and suicides could have been prevented with this law because family members knew there was a danger.

Among the supporters were lobbyists for Las Vegas Metro Police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office who said it would give officers responding to a situation an additional tool in cases where the person’s conduct didn’t rise to the level of a Legal 2000 mental health custody.

“This, if there is clear and convincing evidence, allows us to intervene,” said Corey Soiferino of the Washoe sheriff’s office.

In addition, the bill lowers the blood alcohol percentage above which people aren’t allowed to be in possession of a gun from 0.10 to 0.08 to conform with existing standards for DUI and other offenses.

AB291 goes to the floor of the Senate for a vote.