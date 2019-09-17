Tesla grants $1 million to support computer science education in Nevada

Tesla has awarded the state of Nevada $1 million to support computer science education initiatives.

That is on top of the $1.63 million the 2019 Legislature and Gov. Steve Sisolak approved for the coming two years.

Sisolak praised the company’s commitment to STEM education, announcing the grant at the Las Vegas international computer science education conference hosted by Code-org along with the Computer Science Teachers Association in Las Vegas.

“This donation will go a long way in supporting Nevada’s goal of making sure that every student in every school throughout the state has equitable access to computer science education,” said Jhone Ebert, state superintendent of public instruction.

They said the multi-year commitment by Tesla will support training for more than 3,900 teachers as well as statewide computer science summits each year, administrator training and more.