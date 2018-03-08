Three candidates file on Thursday for Nevada elections

All Carson elective offices are nonpartisan and four year terms.

Assembly terms are two years. All other state non-judicial offices are four year terms. Congressional terms are two years and U.S. Senate terms are six years.

The staff in both the Secretary of State's office and Carson City Elections division got a break on Thursday.

Only three new candidates had filed for office on Thursday — all with the Secretary of State's office. No new candidates filed with the Carson City elections division.

There are still several major and announced candidates for office — state and federal — who haven't done the paperwork yet. They have until March 16 ad 5 p.m. to do so.

That list includes Sen. Dean Heller who's scheduled to file on Monday. Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who has announced for governor, has yet to say when he will file at the Secretary of State's office. In addition, the two leading Democrats for that post, Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak, are yet to file.