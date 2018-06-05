Three state of Nevada officials appointed

Ward Patrick has been appointed administrator of the Public Works Division.

He replaces Gus Nuñez, who retired.

Patrick has been with the division for 22 years, most recently as head of planning capital improvements.

In addition, Director of Administration Patrick Cates announced the appointment of Michael Dietrich as the state's new Chief Information Officer and Deputy Director of Administration.

Dietrich comes to the state from the private sector, a veteran of top positions at corporations including Ericsson, Microsoft and LinkedIn.

Finally David Hawes has been named administrator of the Enterprise Information Technology Services division. EITS provides computer and other high tech services to state agencies. Hawes has been interim administrator since February and is a veteran of 25 years in IT.