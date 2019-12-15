Tim Wilson named Nevada state engineer

Tim Wilson has been appointed Nevada state engineer and head of the state’s Water Resources Division.

He has been acting engineer since January when Jason King retired after 28 years in state service. Wilson has worked in multiple positions within the division over his career and dealt with a wide variety of water issues.

“We are fortunate to have Tim lead our Division of Water Resources during this critical time of water management in Nevada,” said Bradley Crowell, director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

He said Wilson’s leadership will be vital as the state works to solve complex water challenges including over-appropriation of groundwater basins and the proliferation of domestic wells as well as the impact of climate change occurring in Nevada.