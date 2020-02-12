Tom Steyer’s children to campaign in Fallon, Carson City on Friday
Tom Steyer’s son and daughter, Sam and Evi Steyer, will visit Fallon and Carson City on Friday during a campaign tour in Nevada.
The schedule:
Fallon Meet and Greet
Friday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m.
Telegraph Coffee & Tap
1805 W. Williams Ave.
Meet and greet with Carson City Democrats
Friday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.
The Union
302 N. Carson St.
Sam and Evi Steyer also are scheduled for a Sparks appearance on Thursday for a Latino community event at Futsol Sports Arena at 6:30 p.m.
The arena is located at 1580 Hymer Ave.
