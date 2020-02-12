Tom Steyer’s children to campaign in Fallon, Carson City on Friday | NevadaAppeal.com

Tom Steyer’s children to campaign in Fallon, Carson City on Friday

Government | February 12, 2020

Submitted
Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer speaks at a campaign block party Sunday in Winnsboro, S.C.
Meg Kinnard/AP | AP

RELATED STORY

Steyer says facts will beat Trump, opens Carson City office

Tom Steyer’s son and daughter, Sam and Evi Steyer, will visit Fallon and Carson City on Friday during a campaign tour in Nevada.

The schedule:

Fallon Meet and Greet

Friday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m.

Telegraph Coffee & Tap

1805 W. Williams Ave.

Meet and greet with Carson City Democrats

Friday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.

The Union

302 N. Carson St.

Sam and Evi Steyer also are scheduled for a Sparks appearance on Thursday for a Latino community event at Futsol Sports Arena at 6:30 p.m.

The arena is located at 1580 Hymer Ave.

Government
See more