U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei advances to general election
June 12, 2018
U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated conservative activist Sharron Angle and won the Republican Party's nomination as he seeks re-election to Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.
Amodei defeated Angle Tuesday in the race for the district covering Nevada's northern half.
Amodei is expected to win re-election in November to the Republican-heavy district.
He was first elected in 2011 to replace Dean Heller, who had been appointed to the U.S. Senate.
Angle is a former legislator who gained national attention in 2010 when she unsuccessfully challenged ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. She also lost a 2016 bid to become the GOP's nominee to replace Reid.