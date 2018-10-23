Unemployment rates decrease across the state

Unemployment rates declined in September in all of Nevada's metropolitan reporting areas.

Statewide the jobless rate was 4.5 percent seasonally adjusted and just 4.4 percent without adjustment.

The Las Vegas area was highest among metro areas at 4.7 percent but that's down two-tenths from August.

The Reno reporting area saw a decrease of three-tenths to 3.4 percent while Carson City was down a tenth to 4.2 percent.

The lowest rates among metro reporting areas is in Elko's micropolitan area — just 3 percent.

Churchill County saw a full half percent decrease in unemployment during September, finishing the month at 3.7 percent with just 418 seeking work in a labor force of 11,208.

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas County was also improved, showing a 4 percent unemployment rate for September. That's three-tenths lower than August with 926 jobless out of 23,324 potential workers.

Comparatively, Lyon County continues to struggle a bit. The jobless rate there fell four-tenths in September but was still at 5 percent with 1,117 seeking work in a pool of 23,323.

Total employment in the state continues to increase. Reno added 300 jobs over the month and up 9,200 jobs over the year, a 4 percent increase.

Carson City was unchanged this month but has added 500 jobs over the year, an increase of 1.6 percent.

The major job growth is in Las Vegas, which added 3,700 jobs during September and has increased total employment by 34,200 over the year.

David Schmidt, chief economist for the Department of employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said people continue to find jobs, keeping unemployment low in the metro areas.

But he said rural areas too are experiencing positive job growth. In all, 15, of Nevada's 17 counties realized declines in unemployment rates in September. But the labor force in Nevada's rural areas continues to decline as people move to more opportunities in urban centers.

The total labor force in Nevada is now 1.52 million with just 67,000 out of work. The vast majority of those, 52,000, are in the Las Vegas area. In Reno's 253,000 labor force, just 8,600 are without a job, statistically full employment.

Carson City's workforce is 26,400 with only 1,100 out of work.