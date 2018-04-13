USDA offering grants for rural broadband

The federal agriculture department is offering grants for rural broadband projects to improve access to health care and educational services.

"USDA is tackling e-Connectivity as a foundational issue for rural communities because it affects everything from business opportunities to adequate health care access," said Assistant Secretary Anne Hazlett. "These grants are one of many tools USDA provides to help ensure that people who live and work in rural areas can use broadband to gain access to essential services and economic opportunities."

The grants are available through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program to finance projects providing job training, instruction or access to specialized medical care. The grants range from $50,000 to $500,000.

Most states and local government entities, tribal governments, non-profit groups and even some businesses can apply.

The deadline is June 4 and applications can be submitted on paper or electronically. Details and information are available at Page 14245 of the April 3 Federal Register or by calling USDA Rural Development at 775-887-1222, Ext. 4768.