Veteran Reno newsman to be Democratic luncheon speaker

Dennis Myers, News Editor at the Reno News & Review, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. Myers has covered the Nevada political scene on television and in print for decades, and that depth of experience is evidenced by the historical context he brings to his reporting of contemporary politics. In 2018 the Nevada Press Association awarded Myers a medal in the coveted "Best Editorial Writing" category, and his paper took the "General Excellence" award in its category.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help to defer recurring expenses at Carson City's Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. All are welcome.

For further information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.