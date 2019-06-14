Voting rights bill signed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed AB345, the voting rights omnibus bill sponsored by Speaker of the Assembly Jason Frierson, on Friday in Las Vegas. The bill enacts various provisions to modernize and secure Nevada’s election system, including same-day voter registration.

The bill puts Nevada on track to implement automatic voter registration. An initiative for automatic voter registration was approved during the 2018 election. The bill also allows for counties to create vote centers where any eligible person may vote.

AB345 allows for the following:

County and city clerks can designate vote centers where anyone registered in their county or city may vote, regardless of their specific polling location.

Registration online ­— Voters can register or update their registration online. With extended deadlines, voters can register online up to the Thursday before Election Day.

Same Day Voter Registration — AB345 creates the ability for Nevadans to register on the day of an election.

In addition, anyone can request absentee ballots for all elections, rather than having to request them every election.