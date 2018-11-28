Warren Lowman to head Nevada Division of Internal Audits
November 28, 2018
Veteran auditor Warren Lowman has been named administrator of the finance office Division of Internal Audits.
Lowman has been with the audit division since 2007.
He will be responsible for overseeing performance audits of state agencies and the development of recommendations to improve their performance and efficiency.
