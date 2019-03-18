Washington sworn in to replace Atkinson

Marcia Washington was sworn in Monday to fill the vacant seat in the Nevada Senate.

Washington was selected from a list of applicants by the Clark County Commission. She's a retired Clark County fire inspector who told commissioners she has no plans to run for the seat when the term expires in 2020.

She fills the North Las Vegas seat vacated by the resignation of Kelvin Atkinson. Atkinson resigned amid federal charges of wire fraud for converting nearly $250,000 in campaign contributions to his own personal use.

He admitted using contributions to lease a luxury Jaguar and to open a Las Vegas nightclub, among other things.

Washington served on the State Board of Education and worked for the Clark County School District.