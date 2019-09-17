Washoe, Pyramid Lake Paiute tribes health-related grants

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California will be awarded $374,124 annually for the next five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the agency’s Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country program, officials announced Wednesday.

Further, according to a joint press release from U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has received a $349,501 Department of Justice grant to fund its Tribal Sexual Assault Services Program.

“It’s crucial that our tribal communities receive the funding they need to create, maintain and expand community-based services, whether they are providing crisis intervention to sexual assault survivors or working to promote health and prevent disease,” the Nevada Democratic senators said in the Wednesday release. “We’ll continue to fight for federal funding for these critical programs that help protect and strengthen Native American communities across the Silver State.”

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California will reportedly use the CDC-backed funding — which comes out to more than $1.87 million across five years — to implement strategies to prevent obesity, prevent and control commercial tobacco use and exposure, and prevent type 2 diabetes and heart disease, stroke, and other chronic conditions.

Meanwhile, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe grant will help reportedly assist the tribe in developing a sexual assault policy and procedure manual, continue to fund counseling and advocacy services, and strengthen community awareness by recruiting, training, and facilitating survivor-led outreach activities.