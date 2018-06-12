Wes Duncan and Aaron Ford to face off for Nevada attorney general

A Republican former assistant state attorney general will vie against the Democratic state Senate leader for the top state law enforcement position in Nevada in November.

Wes Duncan advanced in the GOP primary for state attorney general with a Tuesday win over Las Vegas lawyer Craig Mueller.

Aaron Ford topped Democratic challenger Stuart J. Mackie, a Northern Nevada farm owner.

Duncan was a top aide to Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, and became a partner in the Nevada law firm Hutchison and Steffen with former GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Steffen.

Duncan resigned from the Assembly in 2014 to join Laxalt's office. He has Laxalt's backing.

Ford is an attorney from Las Vegas who was elected to the state Senate in 2012 and 2016.

He has backing from the state's Democratic congressional delegation.

Cegavske wins primary to battle Araujo

Nevada's top election official has won her party primary over a little-known challenger and will face a Democratic contender in November.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Tuesday easily won the Republican primary over Ernest C. Aldridge.

Cegavske is seeking a second term as secretary of state after serving 12 years in the state Senate and six years in the state Assembly.

She is a former convenience store franchise operator from Las Vegas.

Her Democratic challenger will be Nelson Araujo, a state assemblyman since 2014 who served as assistant party leader last year.

Araujo once worked for Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid. He did not draw a primary challenger.

Marshall to face Roberson for lieutenant governor spot

A former two-term state treasurer will face a former state Senate minority leader for Nevada lieutenant governor in November.

Kate Marshall easily topped unknown challenger Laurie L. Hansen in Democratic party primary voting on Tuesday.

Former Republican legislative leader Michael Roberson advanced in his party primary over four other candidates: Brent Jones, Eugene Hoover, Scott Anthony LaFata and Gary Anthony Meyers.

The winner in November will replace Mark Hutchison, an attorney who was elected in 2014 and decided last year not to seek re-election in 2018.

Roberson aligns himself with conservative Republican causes and led the Republican Caucus in the Nevada Senate for three sessions.

Marshall, who lost two elections since 2011, was endorsed by nearly every major state Democrat.

Beers cruises

A former Republican state senator and Las Vegas City Council member will face a Democratic businessman in November for Nevada state treasurer.

Bob Beers defeated Henderson certified financial planner Derek Uehara in primary voting Tuesday. Beers will face Las Vegas businessman Zach Conine in the race to replace outgoing GOP Treasurer Dan Schwartz, who lost a primary bid for governor.

Conine was an executive at the Golden Nugget casino-hotel in Las Vegas and an investment analyst before co-founding the business consulting firm Joseph Beare & Co.

Beers cites a background as a certified public accountant. He served in the state Senate from 1999 to 2008, lost a primary bid for governor in 2006 and was elected to the city council in 2012. He lost a re-election bid in 2017.

Rutledge comes up short in race for Supreme Court justice

Voters picked two candidates for a November runoff to replace one retiring Nevada Supreme Court justice.

Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish and State Court of Appeals Judge Jerry Tao were the top vote-getters Tuesday among five candidates seeking to succeed retiring Justice Michael Cherry.

They topped Carson City attorney John Rutledge, Lyon County District Judge Leon Aberasturi and Las Vegas lawyer Alan Lefebvre.

The November ballot also will offer a choice between current Justice Lidia Stiglich and Clark County Family Court Judge Mathew Harter. They did not face a primary because they were the only two candidates to seek the seat.

Nevada Court of Appeals Judge Abbi Silver will replace retiring Justice Michael Douglas on the seven-member state high court in January, after she drew no primary challenger.