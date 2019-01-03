WNC president to speak at Carson Democratic luncheon

Vincent R. Solis, president of Western Nevada College, will be the featured speaker at Monday's Democratic luncheon. A life-long educator with more than 25 years of service in higher education, Solis began his tenure at WNC on July 1. He welcomes this opportunity to speak about ongoing programs as well as future plans.

The Board of Regents chose Solis to lead WNC based on his experience in many areas, including instruction, athletics, academic affairs, student services, enrollment, community outreach, dual enrollment initiatives, auxiliary business services, special projects and construction, as well as student success, engagement and graduation programs. He has a Master of Science in psychology and a doctorate in bilingual education.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, in the banquet room of Carson City's Round Table, on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. Sponsored by the Democratic Men's Committee, these luncheons help to defer recurring expenses at Carson City's Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but aren't required. All are welcome.

For information contact Rich Dunn at 434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.