Wrongfully convicted paid for prison time under Nevada bill

A group of Assembly Democrats led by Judiciary Chairman Steve Yeager of Las Vegas has introduced a bill that would let someone wrongfully convicted of a felony bring an action for damages.

AB267 would direct a judge to award mandatory damages of $100,000 for each year the individual was wrongfully incarcerated if that prison time lasted more than 20 years.

For imprisonment from 1 to 10 years, they would be awarded $50,000 for each year and for imprisonment of 11-20 years, the amount would be $75,000 per year.

In addition, the bill would award $25,000 per year for each year a person was sentenced to parole or probation or required to register as a sex offender.

The financial awards would apply only in cases where it was clearly established the person was wrongfully imprisoned and a court entered a certificate of innocence. It also requires the court to seal all records of the wrongful conviction.

In addition, the court could order other forms of relief including payment for tuition assistance and health care.

Yeager was joined by fellow Democrats Ozzie Fumo, William McCurdy, Edgar Flores and Sen. Chris Brooks. In addition, Assembly members Lesley Cohen, Brittney Miller, Rochelle Nguyen, Sarah Peters, Selena Torres and Howard Watts joined as co-sponsors.

AB267 was referred to the Judiciary Committee for study.