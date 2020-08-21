Governor appoints new state information technology officer

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Alan Cunningham as the new state Chief Information Officer to direct the state’s information technology operations.

He has been the Washoe School District’s information security officer since 2016 after a 14-year IT career in the private sector.

Sisolak said he has extensive experience in cyber security operations, disaster recovery, business planning and strategic planning.

“Now more than ever the security and integrity of our state IT infrastructure is critical,” he said.

Cunningham begins his job as head of the Enterprise Information Technology Division on Aug. 31.