Greater Nevada Field implements new security standards

It was only a matter of time before Greater Nevada Field introduced newly elevated security standards to ensure a safe environment for all fans.

New guest screening measures have been implemented to coincide with security measures taken by the other professional sports leagues in North America. Professional teams at the highest level have had strict security measures in place for years, and spring training baseball games in both Florida and Arizona have security measures in place. At the collegiate level, fans to this year's Mountain West Conference championship basketball games in Las Vegas were required to use clear, plastic bags for personal items.

According to the Reno Aces, Greater Nevada Field will use hand-held metal detection wands to aid in screening fans prior to entry. Greater Nevada Field will work with Contemporary Services Corporation to implement this new procedure, and bag checks still will be enforced after the wand screening.

"We will always place fan safety as the number one priority at our stadium," said Eric Edelstein, president of both the Reno 1868 FC and Aces ball club. "We ask our fans to arrive early and be prepared so we can expedite entry and ensure the best fan experience possible while visiting Greater Nevada Field."

Edelstein said security standards will apply to all USL, Triple-A Baseball and special events played at Greater Nevada Field, including but not limited to USL League and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games, friendly matches, Triple-A playoffs and fan events.

Special considerations will be made for guests with special medical needs and parents caring for infants. Continuing with previous policy, fans are prohibited from bringing the following into a stadium:

Alcohol, or non-alcoholic beer

Cans and glass containers (all other containers unless one factory sealed bottle of water must be empty before entering the park)

Drones

Ice chests or hard-sided coolers

Any food other than peanuts, sunflower seeds, or baby food

Laser Pointers

Tripods

Fireworks, confetti, bubbles

Weapons: Regardless if the guest has a permit, no weapons such as guns, knives, etc. are allowed in the ballpark.

Hoverboards, skateboard, bicycles or roller blades

Bags over 16 inches x 16 inches x 8 inches

Sticks/clubs

Bullhorns or other noisemakers like whistles

Beach balls or other inflatables

Squirt guns or super soakers