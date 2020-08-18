Greenwave Hall of Fame golf tournament set for Oct. 3

In place of the annual dinner, which was postponed into 2021 due to the pandemic, the Greenwave Hall of Fame will be hosting a four-person scramble golf tournament on Oct. 3.

The field is limited to 12 teams (48 golfers) and the tournament will include nine holes followed by a dinner. Cost, which includes the round of golf and dinner, is $25 for members of the Fallon Golf Course and $45 for non-members. Dinner is $15 for those who will not be golfing.

In addition to the scramble, prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, longest drive and closest to the hole. The Greenwave Hall of Fame will also be raffling several items.

Registration is at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 and the tee time is 3 p.m.

Those interested can sign up at the golf course or contact Steve Heck, 427-1854, or Randy Beeghly, 427-4443, for more information. Anyone interested in sponsoring a hole can contact Steve or Randy.