Gyro Shack chain looks to expand in Carson City

A Mediterranean cuisine quick-serve restaurant chain is looking to expand into Carson City.

Boise-based Gyro Shack is targeting medium-sized cities in the mountain west for its first franchises.

“Carson City is a mid-level market that we can come in and open at least one, maybe two, and get a feel for how a business will do in Nevada,” said Seth Brink, president.

The business was founded by Gus Zaharioudakis, a Boise businessman and Crete native, first as a food truck and two drive-through sites in former coffee kiosks. The business has since grown to nine Idaho locations and sold to Mark Urness and Matt Jeffries.

The restaurants serve a set menu of pita sandwiches, rice bowls and salads based on the Greek gyro and other Mediterranean-style food.

“Gus elevated it. He created a Philly gyro, a super and an ultimate, so there are 11,” Brink said. “We can do all these as rice bowls and salad as well so 11 options are now 33.”

The new owners are seeking franchise partners to operate 500-1,800 square feet locations, all with drive-through pickup.

“We won’t open any without a drive-through. That’s the mainstay that has allowed us to be successful during COVID,” said Brink.

Brink said the business is focusing on double-drive through locations with escape lanes in order to speed up service of the food, which is made to order.

“So if you order one gyro and the car ahead of you ordered 10, you aren’t waiting to leave,” he said.

Single-location operators must have a minimum net worth of $500,000 with liquid assets of $200,000 and multi-unit franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $1 million and meet the minimum liquid assets requirement of $300,000.

“If we found the right partner we could have a location by the end of 2021 or, more realistically, 2022,” said Brink.

For information, go to Gyro Shack’s web site at https://www.gyroshack.com.