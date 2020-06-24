Hairy Pawter investigates Dogwarts

Sheba is a beautiful 12-year-old brown tabby who came to CAPS because she was afraid of the family dog she was living with. She is a bit shy but loves to visit and to be held. Sheba is looking for a calm home with folks who will love her. Come out and meet her; she would love to curl up in your lap.

Watson here, a.k.a. Hairy, just wanted to let you know I’m seriously looking into dog warts. Not the Dogwarts School of Magic but warts on dogs. OK, my mom found a bump on my neck when she was brushing me so it’s investigation time.

Dogs can develop bumps from infection or allergies that are benign. But not all bumps are harmless and can be skin tumors that are abnormal growths of skin cells. Luckily, most of the skin tumors in dogs are benign; however, early detection of malignancy is important for treatment.

There are three growths that are commonly confused with warts:

1. Sebaceous cysts are small round smooth pimple-like growths that are black, pink, white, or flesh colored. They are harmless.

2. Histiocytomas are benign but quick-growing tumors. These are commonly found in dogs under two years old. They are round or button shaped, and they seem to pop up overnight.

3. Mast cell tumors are growths to worry about! They are easily confused with other growths, because they vary in appearance. They develop quickly and may be itchy. Your dog’s life may depend on early detection.

Warts are caused by the papillomavirus, which is an opportunistic virus that shows up when a dog has a compromised immune system. All dogs are exposed to papillomavirus throughout their lifetimes, but the virus is only able to “latch on” when a dog’s immune system can’t fight it.

Warts are common in older dogs. Old dog warts look like small flesh-colored cauliflower heads that can be pink, black or, gray. Warts caused by the papillomavirus are just a symptom of the virus, and removing them doesn’t eliminate the virus from your dog’s system so the warts will likely grow back.

My investigation is complete. I think I have old dog warts, but to be sure, we’ll check with my veterinarian.

XOXO Watson aka Hairy

