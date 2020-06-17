Happy Father’s Day to pet dads

Neeva is an adorable 4-year-old Heeler mix who is friendly and active. She smiles constantly and has a cute eye patch. She came to CAPS because she didn’t get along with the other dogs in her family. Neeva loves everyone! Come out and meet her; she’ll absolutely charm you!

Watson here and I thought it was time to give a shout out to all pet dads. Having a pet is a big responsibility, and I happen to know many pet dads who take it very seriously. My dad is a perfect pet dad because he’ll get up in the night to let me out, slip goodies under the table when mom isn’t looking, and lets me lounge on the couch to watch sports with him.

More men live in households with dogs than women do. In fact, seven in 10 men aged 18-44 live with a dog compared to just six in 10 of their female counterparts. The majority of Americans own a pet with half of them owning a dog. Dogs are the nation’s number one furry companion. That gives new meaning to the saying: dogs are man’s best friend.

My friend Wayne is a good pet dad too; he brings Inka, Lily, and Duke to the dog park and makes sure they are entertained. It doesn’t take much to entertain us, because we are just happy to be with the people we love. Luckily, he doesn’t forget snacks.

Here’s an example of my perfect day: I play ball, eat snacks, take walks, eat snacks, watch television, eat snacks, take a nap, and then eat dinner. That is all I need to keep entertained.

Amazingly, Americans spent $95.7 billion in 2019 on their pets. There are actually four categories: buying live animals, pet food and treats, over-the-counter medicine, and veterinary care/product sales. The majority of the money was spent on food and snacks, costing $36.9 billion.

The second highest expenditure was veterinary care costing $29.3 billion. Routine vet care and surgical procedures were the most costly for pet owners. However, scientific research from the Human Bond Research Institute shows that investing in your pet’s health is an investment in yourself, because owning a pet reduces feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

So, to all the pet dads out there, Happy Father’s Day and thanks for the treats!

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale.

Bleach, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and disinfectant.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need their pets spayed/neutered, SNAPS details are below.

Bob for the bag of cans. All tails are wagging for you!

John Friedrich for picking up cans and garage sale items. You are pawsitively great!

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry.

June Pet Holiday: BFF Fathers Day is June, 21.

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs.

You can donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. We need your support and we thank you for helping us.

