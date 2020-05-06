Happy Mother’s Day to ‘pet moms’

Xena is a lovely six-year-old domestic short hair gray/brown tabby. She is a bit shy but will reward the patient person with purrs and pets. Xena loves other cats and willingly shares her condo. She likes treats and would really like to meet you to share a treat.

Courtesy

Gaby Negrete who is the director of CAPS has a great T-shirt that says: “Whoops, I forgot to have children.” Actually, she is the pet mom of five furry children. Most people I know refer to their pets as kids. This Mother’s Day, I think all “Pet Moms” should celebrate the incredible connection we have with our pets.

Petting Watson and looking into his eyes makes me realize how much the boy dog has added to our lives. Yes, he is our furry child and according to Dr. Brian Hare, author of “The Genius of Dogs,” when you look into your pet’s eyes, your body is flooded with oxytocin. Oxytocin is the hormone of love, nurture, mutual trust and, above all, bonding that forms between a parent and child.

Over time dogs and humans have grown to love and protect each other through a positive-feedback loop that is controlled by oxytocin. The attachment between dogs and people mimics the relationship between mother and child. In other words, our dogs have manipulated our natural feelings for children to include them.

How convenient is that? Most of us are suckers for wide-eyed babies who give us the adorable stare. Perhaps dogs observed the reactions people had to babies and did the same thing. Who hasn’t fallen for puppy eyes? I have to admit, Watson has the sweetest, brownest eyes and he can get me to open the refrigerator by just looking at me.

Recently there has been a great deal of research about dogs’ intelligence that supports the theory that dogs are as intelligent as a 2- or 3-year-old child. I’m pretty sure that dogs have had our number for a long time and nothing makes them feel better than to be included.

To all the “Pet Moms” out there, have a fabulous Mother’s Day!

XOXO from Watson too.

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need free spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. We still have funds from Maddie’s but this is a limited time program. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Everyone to register for the AmazonSmile program. The details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the generous people who have made donations using our website and Facebook. A pooch smooch to you!

Mike and Sally for the huge bag of cans. All tails are wagging for you!

The lovely lady from Country Health who made masks for all of our staff. A big bark of thanks to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

May Pet Holiday: National Dog Mom Day.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. We are in desperate needs of funds at this time. You are our lifeline and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from ­10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Email jkwmil@outlook.com.