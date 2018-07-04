Haze coming from California wildfires; air quality moderate in Carson City

Smoke from California wildfires brought a haze into Northern Nevada on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Lions Fire burning west of Mammoth and the County and Pawnee fires near Sacramento brought the smoke into the valleys, and west winds will keep resupplying it, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality was in the moderate range at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Firefighters have a line halfway around the 4,000-acre Lions Fire, which has been burning it was set by a lightning strike on June 11. Containment is expected by July 14.